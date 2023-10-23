Timeform Horses to Follow over jumps in 2023/24: Monbeg Genius

The first three home in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March – Corach Rambler, Fastorslow and Monbeg Genius – currently head the ante-post betting for the 2024 Grand National.

Corach Rambler, of course, went on to win at Aintree in April and is sure to have a lot more weight to carry next spring, while the cat is also well and truly out of the bag now so far as runner-up Fastorslow is concerned given he gained a shock win over Gold Cup winner Galopin des Champs at the Punchestown Festival. But beaten little more than two lengths into third behind that pair in a red-hot edition of the Ultima was Monbeg Genius, who could well prove the most interesting of the trio where the Grand National is concerned.

In fact, Monbeg Genius, who was sent off joint-favourite with the winner, could hardly have shaped much better at Cheltenham for a novice in the cut-and-thrust of a big-field handicap for the first time. Making smooth headway three out, he led approaching the straight and rallied after being headed two out to still have every chance at the final flight.