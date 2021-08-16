Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Timeform Horses To Follow
Timeform Horses To Follow

Timeform Horses To Follow: Access our free sample

By Sporting Life
09:24 · WED October 20, 2021

We've teamed up with Timeform to provide you with a free sample of the Timeform Horses To Follow for the Jumps Season which is now available from Amazon.

For a taster of what's on offer in the book click the link below. There's the write-up on My Drogo and why he's expected to take high rank among the novice chasers this season.

There's the chance too to look at detailed Timeform analysis of last season's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and the staying chasers write-up in the 'Best of 2020/21' section.

It also includes examples of the detailed course-by-course statistics that are available for trainers - focusing on Aintree and Ascot.

Click here to buy Timeform Horses To Follow from Amazon

Horses To Follow - NH season video preview

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING