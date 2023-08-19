Timeform Horse racing tips for Sandown on Sunday

Timeform highlight their best bets at Sandown on Sunday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Auld Toon Loon - 17:15 Sandown

Auld Toon Loon has been in good order since tackling handicaps and has won on a couple of occasions, including on his penultimate outing at Chester where he was well on top at the finish. He then ran at least as well off a 4 lb higher mark when runner-up in a valuable Sunday Series event at Haydock a couple of weeks ago, travelling best at the head of affairs but headed approaching the final half-furlong. That is form to view positively and Auld Toon Loon still looks well handicapped after edging up another 2 lb in the weights.

The Big Improver Zarga - 18:15 Sandown

Zarga has progressed well since entering handicaps this season and she took another step forward to get off the mark at Windsor last month. Zarga had shaped very well when runner-up behind another well-bred, lightly-raced filly at Redcar on her penultimate start and she built on that promise at Windsor last time, keeping on well to lead close home with the front pair doing well to pull a little way clear off a steady gallop. She is clearly going the right way and this three-year-old, who is out of Group 2 winner Strawberrydaiquiri, still has more to offer.

The Timeform Flag Ouzo - 17:45 Sandown Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Ouzo is on a losing run that stretches back to October 2020 but he has been running well this season and performed up to his best when runner-up over course and distance last month. That added to Ouzo's impressive record at Sandown which now reads a win and three placed efforts from four starts at the course. He looks fairly treated off the same mark as last time and can be relied upon to give another good account of himself.