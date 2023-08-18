Timeform Horse racing tips for Newmarket and Ripon on Saturday

Timeform highlight their best bets at Ripon and Newmarket on Saturday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Summerghand - 15:15 Ripon

Summerghand has been below his best this season but he has been given a chance by the handicapper and he took a step back in the right direction when fourth in a strong edition of the Sky Bet Dash at York last month. That six-furlong handicap was won by Aberama Gold who followed up in the Stewards' Cup, while the runner-up, Manila Scouse, has won both subsequent starts with something in hand. Summerghand is able to run off the same mark as when beaten little more than a length and a half in fourth behind Aberama Gold, and he is 5 lb lower in the weights than when winning the Ayr Gold Cup last season. He has made the frame in two previous editions of this race, including last year when leading home those who raced towards the far side, and he looks primed to launch a bold bid. The Big Improver Mistressofillusion - 15:45 Newmarket

Mistressofillusion has shown run-by-run improvement and took a big jump forward on her latest outing when getting off the mark at Kempton, relishing the step up to a mile and a half. That was a truly-run race and Mistressofillusion saw things out strongly after hitting the front over a furlong out, drawing three and three-quarter lengths clear in taking fashion. Her strength at the finish suggests that she could have even more to offer over this even longer trip and an opening BHA mark of 85 might underestimate this progressive filly. The Timeform Flag Outgun - 16:20 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Outgun offered something to work with in novice company last season and he has made a promising start in handicaps this term, hitting the frame in a couple of events over a mile at Newbury. Outgun shaped better than the bare result on both occasions and particularly caught the eye last time when running on well into fourth after meeting plenty of trouble in running. The form of that latest effort is working out very well (four horses won next time out) and Outgun showed enough there to suggest that he's on a lenient mark. The step up to a mile and a quarter shouldn't be an issue and the good form of the Alan King yard is a positive for this unexposed sort.