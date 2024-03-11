Timeform horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday

Check out Timeform's top-rated horse in every race at Cheltenham on Tuesday, plus a ratings choice, big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Lossiemouth - 16:10 Cheltenham

Lossiemouth enjoyed a tremendous campaign last season, winning four of her five starts, including the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, to establish herself as the best juvenile hurdler around. She has been given a much lighter campaign this time around but looked better than ever when bolting up in the International Hurdle on Cheltenham's New course on her return in January, quickening nine and a half lengths clear after leading on the bridle at the final flight. She has shown plenty of speed so this step up in trip asks a new question, but she stands out on form - she's 3 lb clear on Timeform's ratings - and should prove difficult to beat.

The Big Improver Hunters Yarn - 14:10 Cheltenham

Hunters Yarn showed useful form over hurdles last season but has quickly made up into a much better chaser. Hunters Yarn was set to run out an authoritative winner of a beginners' chase at Fairyhouse in December but came down at the final fence. He made amends in good style back at the same venue, however, winning by ten lengths without needing to come off the bridle. The style of that success suggests he's well worth his place in graded company and this strong traveller looks to have a bigger effort in his locker.

The Timeform Flag Slade Steel - 13:30 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Slade Steel may have suffered a first defeat over hurdles when runner-up in the two-mile Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival, but he improved on the form of his previous two wins and found only the exciting Ballyburn too strong. Slade Steel had no answer to the turn of foot produced by this season's leading novice hurdler, but he stuck to his task well in second and pulled clear of the third. That strength in the finish should prove an asset up the Cheltenham hill on testing ground and Slade Steel - who had won the Navan Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles on his previous outing - remains with the potential to progress again. In his favour is the good form of trainer Henry de Bromhead who sent out a treble on Sunday.

At-a-glance guide

13:30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle Timeform top-rated: Slade Steel (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Very strong Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are usually favoured at this trip here but a strongly-run race as is expected will assist SLADE STEEL (IRE) even more than usual at the probable expense of TULLYHILL (FR). Individual Price Hint: SLADE STEEL (IRE) can be expected to be off the lead early so in view of the projected pace forecast it's interesting to note he has a good record winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP.

14:10 - My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase Timeform top-rated: Hunters Yarn (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses need plenty going for them at this trip here so in view of the pace forecast HUNTERS YARN (IRE) has more going for it than IL ETAIT TEMPS (FR) if things pan out as normal. Individual Price Hint: HUNTERS YARN (IRE) normally races up with the pace but despite the likely pace scenario has lost out before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.

14:50 - Ultima Handicap Chase Timeform top-rated: The Goffer (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: The forecast constant pace should still benefit MONBEG GENIUS (IRE) more than ELDORADO ALLEN (FR). Individual Price Hint: CHIANTI CLASSICO (IRE) traded at less than half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time out.

15:30 - Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Timeform top-rated: State Man (4 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The probable strong or stronger pace will enhance further the prospects of IBERICO LORD (FR) and not STATE MAN (FR) if they are ridden as they usually are at a trip and track where hold-up horses generally have an advantage anyway. Individual Price Hint: IBERICO LORD (FR) is likely to be dropped out early on so given the likely pace scenario isn't one to give up on early given his record of winning after trading much higher than Betfair SP.

16:10 - Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle Timeform top-rated: Lossiemouth (3 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Even Specific Pace Hint: Horses up with the pace aren’t generally favoured at this trip here but today's scenario doesn't look likely to suit ECHOES IN RAIN (FR) in contrast to GALA MARCEAU (FR). Individual Price Hint: ECHOES IN RAIN (FR) hit an in-running low under half her starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

16:50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Timeform top-rated: Lark In The Mornin (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Extreme Specific Pace Hint: Those that race towards the rear at this trip here are usually the ones to focus on and a strongly run race will aid OSE PARTIR (FR) at the likely expense of LATIN VERSE. Individual Price Hint: ROARING LEGEND (FR) was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP.

17:30 - Maureen Mullins National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase Timeform top-rated: Corbetts Cross (1 lb clear) Pace Forecast: Weak Specific Pace Hint: The expected steady pace should benefit EMBASSY GARDENS at the expense of CORBETTS CROSS (IRE). Individual Price Hint: APPLE AWAY (IRE) seems likely to take up a prominent position but even given how things seem likely to pan out has disappointed before after trading much lower than Betfair SP.