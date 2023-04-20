Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Cheltenham and Newmarket on Thursday.

The Ratings Choice Gazette Bourgeoise - 15:15 Cheltenham

Gazette Bourgeoise shaped much better than the bare result would suggest when beaten 31 lengths into fifth in the Devon National last time as she jumped and travelled well, and was still going best early in the straight, but she failed to stay the three-and-three-quarter mile trip and faded. Gazette Bourgeoise had been falling in the weights and looked on a good mark prior to that Exeter effort and she is even better treated now having been eased a further 3 lb, putting her back on the mark that she defied over hurdles. She is still searching for a first win over fences but has produced some creditable efforts, will be suited by the drop back in trip and has a good chance on these terms - she is at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver La Domaniale - 14:05 Cheltenham

La Domaniale took very well to chasing last summer, winning three of her five starts and finishing runner-up on the other couple of occasions, including when only just caught late on in the competitive Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen. She wasn't seen for seven months after winning in likeable fashion at Stratford in August and she shaped like needing that run when only fourth of five on her return at Warwick last month. That should have set her up nicely for a crack at this good prize, however, and she could be a different proposition with that outing under her belt. It's worth noting she showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures on her first five starts over fences last summer and she remains capable of better as a chaser.

The Timeform Flag Creative Force - 15:00 Newmarket Flags: Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Creative Force made a winning debut over this course and distance in 2020 and he further showed his effectiveness at this venue when landing a couple of handicaps here early in 2021. Creative Force used that as the springboard to better things by following up in listed company at Newbury and in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, and he raised his game again later in the campaign to make the Group 1 breakthrough in the Champions Sprint Stakes back at Ascot. He went without a win last season, though he did hit the frame on four of his five starts at the highest level, including when last seen finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland in November. He is at least 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, is 3-3 at this track and makes his seasonal reappearance with Charlie Appleby's team in fine form, so he stands out as the one to beat.