Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Salisbury and York on Thursday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Salisbury and York on Thursday.

The Ratings Update Ancient Wisdom - 15:45 York

Ancient Wisdom was one of the highest-rated juveniles last season - behind only Vandeek among those trained in Britain - and he sets the standard based on the form he showed when an emphatic winner of the Autumn Stakes, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here by 5 lb. After winning his first two starts Ancient Wisdom failed to progress as expected when only third in an admittedly red-hot renewal of the listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot, but he took a huge jump forward at Newmarket, slamming the runner-up, Chief Little Rock, by three and three-quarter lengths with Ambiente Friendly a further length and three-quarters back in third. Ancient Wisdom didn't need to improve to follow up in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy, but he did show plenty of guts and stamina to rally his way back to the front approaching the final furlong, and he will be suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter on his return.

The Big Improver Hampden - 17:20 York

There are a host of interesting and unexposed contenders in the concluding three-year-old handicap at York, none more so than Hampden who was only collared at the post by a subsequent winner at Wolverhampton last month. Hampden had shaped with promise in maidens and he built on that when upped in trip on his handicap debut last time, looking the likely winner when sent on over two furlongs out only to be beaten on the nod. That form has been well advertised by the winner and Hampden, who looks fairly treated off a 2 lb higher mark, should still have more to offer over middle distances.

The Timeform Flag Miss Stormy Night - 15:30 Salisbury Flags: Horse In Focus

Miss Stormy Night stepped up on her maiden efforts when third on her handicap debut at Bath last month, leaving the impression that she's started out from a lenient mark. She was short of room over a furlong out but caught the eye with how she ran on and was never nearer than at the line. The form of that event has started to work out well, with the winner and fourth both winning next time, and Miss Stormy Night ought to launch a bold bid off the same mark with the slightly longer trip in her favour.