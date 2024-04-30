Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Punchestown on Wednesday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Punchestown on Wednesday.

The Ratings Choice Galopin des Champs - 16:50 Punchestown

Galopin des Champs was beaten by Fastorslow in the Punchestown Gold Cup last season and in the John Durkan Chase - also at Punchestown - on his reappearance this term. However, Galopin des Champs has since underlined that he remains very much the one to beat in the division with a trio of top-class Grade 1 victories. Fastorslow was a late absentee from the Savills Chase but it's unlikely he would have been able to go with Galopin des Champs who posted an outstanding performance to power 23 lengths clear of Gerri Colombe. Galopin des Champs wasn't quite so visually impressive in the Irish Gold Cup but still readily brushed aside Fastorslow and he then retained his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown in a race in which Fastorslow unseated. Galopin des Champs is the highest-rated horse in training and is 8 lb clear of Fastorslow on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so should prove tough to beat, with the extra week between Cheltenham and Punchestown compared to 12 months ago helping his cause.

The Big Improver Lets Go Champ - 18:00 Punchestown

Lets Go Champ offered plenty of encouragement behind some talented novices on his first couple of starts over fences and he's capable of better than he showed on his handicap chase debut at Limerick last month in a race that wasn't run to suit. Lets Go Champ was dropping in trip at Limerick and, while he was by no means disgraced in a close-up third, he wasn't seen to best effect in a steadily-run contest that developed into something of a dash up the straight. This winning pointer will appreciate a more truly run race at this intermediate trip, while he remains with untapped potential given his lightly-raced profile.

The Timeform Flag Walk Away Harry - 14:30 Punchestown Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Walk Away Harry has shaped well on a couple of occasions over hurdles this season, including at Cork last month when he kept on nicely under a hands-and-heels ride to finish third. It's worth remembering that he showed useful form when winning a competitive and good-quality maiden bumper at this meeting last year and the ability he showed there suggests that an opening handicap mark of 113 could be lenient. He remains unexposed after only four starts over hurdles, while the application of a tongue tie for the first time could also help bring about a bigger effort.