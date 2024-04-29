Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Punchestown on Tuesday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Punchestown on Tuesday.

The Ratings Choice Slade Steel - 15:40 Punchestown

Slade Steel was no match for Ballyburn in the two-mile Grade 1 novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival but he enhanced his reputation in defeat, jumping fluently and sticking to his task well to draw clear of the third. That strength in the finish was also showcased at the Cheltenham Festival as, without Ballyburn to worry about, Slade Steel found plenty up the hill in the Supreme to rally and beat Mystical Power by a length and a half, with the unlucky in running Firefox a further three and a half lengths back in third. Mystical Power and Firefox then fought out the finish to the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, drawing far enough clear to think the Supreme form can be upgraded a little. Slade Steel is 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings here and is taken to confirm the form.

The Big Improver Montregard - 15:05 Punchestown

Montregard was held back by inexperience when a beaten favourite on his reappearance and handicap debut at Newcastle in December, making some novicey mistakes just as things were heating up, but, fitted with first-time cheekpieces, he produced a much-improved effort to score at Wetherby last month. Montregard stayed on well to lead close home in that two-mile-and-five-furlong event at Wetherby, leaving the impression that he'd have been better suited by a stronger gallop. The slight drop in trip here is a slight concern but he should at least get a strong pace to chase (Timeform's pace forecast is for a very strong gallop) and this half-brother to the top-class Protektorat remains with plenty of untapped potential from a lowly mark after only four starts.

The Timeform Flag Dinoblue - 17:25 Punchestown Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus

Dinoblue progressed well towards the end of last season, winning handicaps at Fairyhouse and Punchestown after finishing runner-up in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, and she has raised her game this term, winning a Grade 3 at Naas on her return before making a successful step up to the top level in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Dinoblue was presented with a good opportunity in that Grade 1 as her main market rival Captain Guinness failed to fire, but she still impressed with the style of success, cruising seven and a half lengths clear of Gentleman de Mee and posting a very smart performance that places her towards the top of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. Dinoblue has had to settle for second the last twice but she faced a stiff task up against El Fabiolo at the Dublin Racing Festival and then shaped well behind Limerick Lace in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, going like the best horse at the weights but conceding first run under a more patient ride over the longer trip. She looks a solid proposition back in distance for the dominant Willie Mullins yard, while any deterioration in conditions (showers are forecast) will count against one of her main rivals in Banbridge.