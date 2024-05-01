Sporting Life
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Punchestown on Thursday

By Timeform
16:56 · WED May 01, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Punchestown on Thursday.

The Ratings Choice

TEAHUPOO - 18:00 Punchestown

Teahupoo is a high-class hurdler who has proved better than ever in two starts this season, strong in the betting on his return from seven months off when making it two wins in a row in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse, where he lowered the colours of the odds-on favourite Impaire Et Passe.

That was over two and a half miles but, as expected, he relished the return to three miles when again justifying support in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. Conditions had gone in his favour on that occasion and he forged his way to the lead running to the last, sustaining his run to go clear on the flat, a minor error at the second-last as he closed in out wide and a move back inside on the home turn not enough trouble to see a repeat of his less-than-charmed passage 12 months earlier.

The ground will likely be a little quicker here, but he should be able to cope with it just fine, and he is at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Teahupoo is a short-priced favourite, but deserves to be, and he should take all the beating.

The Big Improver

HANDS ON - 15:40 Punchestown

Hands On has seemingly been passed over by Mark Walsh in this big-field handicap, but he has made a bright start to his career, and looks potentially well handicapped.

He is anything but a juvenile hurdler on pedigree, bred to need time and distance, but he showed plenty to work on when finishing fourth on debut at Listowel in September in a race which has worked out very well.

Hands On built on that experience as expected when opening his account at Cork just four weeks later, settling and travelling well before being produced to lead on the run-in, finding plenty to beat several subsequent winners. It is a slight concern that we haven't seen him since, but he may have needed a little more time looking at his pedigree, and he looks very interesting on his return and handicap debut at what will likely be a fair price.

The Timeform Flag

PORT JOULAIN - 19:40 Punchestown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Port Joulain cost £300,000 after winning his sole start in points and he looked a very bright prospect when making a successful start under Rules in a bumper over two and a quarter miles at Gowran in March.

He was easy to back in the betting that day, but that didn't effect him at all, given a positive ride and he was the last one off the bridle on his way to a very comfortable two and a quarter length success.

Willie Mullins does so well in this sphere, while he has also won this race with some particularly nice types in the past, perhaps most notably with Ballyburn 12 months ago. There should be plenty more to come from Port Joulain and he also sets a good standard.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

