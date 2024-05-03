Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Summerghand - 13:45 Newmarket

Summerghand is slipping in the weights and he showed enough when fifth over this course and distance last time to suggest that he's capable of defying this reduced mark. The four in the frame all raced handily, aided by a tailwind, so Summerghand, who fared best of those held up, can have his effort upgraded. His chance was also hindered by a troubled passage a couple of furlongs out, but he finished off well, catching the eye with the headway he made. He is 7 lb lower in the weights than when sharing the spoils in a competitive sprint handicap at the Ebor meeting last season and is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here.

The Big Improver Torito - 14:20 Newmarket

Torito has an eye-catching pedigree - he's a half-brother to Group 1 winner Journey and Group 2 winner Mimikyu - and he quickly developed into a smart performer last season. Torito beat a couple of subsequent winners when making a successful handicap debut at Epsom on Derby day, quickening up well in the style of a lightly-raced horse with plenty still to come, and he then shaped with promise when fourth in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot despite failing to take the expected step forward. He wasn't seen again last season but starts out as a four-year-old with very few miles on the clock and he could prove better than a handicapper.

The Timeform Flag Shagraan - 16:45 Newmarket Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Shagraan, a 125,000 guineas purchase out of Clive Cox's yard, shaped really well on his first start for Mick Appleby on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown last week and looked unlucky not to push the winner close. Shagraan, who had been gelded since last seen, travelled well on the heels of the leaders along the inside but had to wait for a gap while the winner had a clear shot at things in the centre and secured first run. That cost Shagraan his winning chance, but he kept on powerfully to grab second close home and he's capable of better granted some luck in running. He's still well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights and stepping back up to six furlongs won't be an issue as he won his novice at the trip last season.