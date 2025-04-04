Timeform horse racing tips at Meydan on Dubai World Cup Night

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on Dubai World Cup Night at Meydan with a selection in each race.

The Dubai Gold Cup (14:10) kicks off proceedings at Meydan on Saturday afternoon and from a ratings perspective it is hard to get away from TRAWLERMAN, who is 5lb clear of Double Major on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

He has been beaten in this race the last two years, finishing third to Tower of London 12 months ago, but he’s capable of very smart form as he showed when beating Kyprios in the Long Distance Cup at Doncaster in 2023 and when beaten a length by the same rival in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last season. Trawlerman represents a yard that have started the season well and he’s taken to come out on top, likely at the main expense of Continuous, who isn’t quite the force of old, but he warmed up for this with a creditable effort in Saudi Arabia in February, and he shaped that day as though well worth a try at two miles. It’s an open renewal of the Godolphin Mile (14:45), not much separating the principals on Timeform ratings, but it can go the way of top-rated RAGING TORRENT who is ridden by Frankie Dettori.

He has won four of his last five starts, the latest of those in the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita in December under Dettori. He started 9/4 favourite on that occasion and was quickly tracking the leader having broke from a wide draw, finding plenty for pressure in the straight to win comfortably, having something in hand at the line. Prominent tactics often work well on the dirt course at Meydan while an outside draw can also be an advantage. Raging Torrent is clearly on an upward curve and looks tailormade for this test. French challenger No Lunch has a similarly progressive profile, bolting up at Chantilly last month, and he may give him more to think about.

The Al Quoz Sprint (15:20) is sure to be fast and furious and it is BELIEVING who makes the most appeal. She barely put a foot wrong last season, winning a listed event at Haydock and Group 2 at the Curragh and she danced every dance afterwards, finishing placed in the Nunthorpe, Flying Five Stakes and Prix de l'Abbaye on her final start.

That form sets the standard in this field and, given she was doing all of her best work at the finish on her last two starts, she seems sure to appreciate this return to six furlongs. Stall 1 shouldn’t be much of a problem and, William Buick, who is riding her for the first time, is a positive booking round here. West Acre has thrived out in Dubai in recent months and looks the main danger in his current form with the return to six furlongs unlikely to bother him. Japan are strongly represented in the UAE Derby (16:00) with four runners and it is SHIN FOREVER that catches the eye. He won once (on his debut) from six starts on turf in Japan, but he has a thorough American dirt pedigree, and he proved better than ever switched to dirt when runner-up in the Saudi Derby at King Abdulaziz in February.

He produced a smart effort that day, finding only another progressive rival too strong, and pulling clear of the remainder. Shin Forever was given a positive ride on that occasion, clearly appreciating the switch to dirt and, likely to appreciate this longer trip, he may take some catching round here. The Brad Cox-trained Flood Zone made an impressive start for these connections in a Grade 3 at Aqueduct last month and also has an attractive profile for this race. The Dubai Golden Shaheen (16:40) looks cherry ripe for STRAIGHT NO CHASER to record another top-level success. He’s a lightly raced six-year-old who took a step forward when winning the Breeders’ Cup Sprint last year and judged by his latest victory in Saudi Arabia he’s still getting better.

He travelled powerfully on that occasion, proving in a different league to his rivals in a race where some did underperform. This has been the plan since and, while this does look a little stronger, he is very much the one to beat. Straight No Chaser is at least 3lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is strongly fancied to prove too good for last year’s winner Tuz, who has been cleaning up at this track in lesser events but faces a potential top-notcher in Straight No Chaser. The Dubai Turf (17:15) revolves around Hong Kong superstar ROMANTIC WARRIOR, who had his winning run ended switched to dirt in the Saudi Cup last time, but should be much happier returned to turf now.

He bolted up in the Jebel Hatta over this course and distance in January, typically travelling strong before unleashing his trademark turn of foot in the straight, quickly settling matters when asked to lengthen under two furlongs out. Romantic Warrior sets a high standard on form, 4lb clear of very smart mare Liberty Island on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and he’s fully expected to have her measure. CALANDAGAN was very progressive last season, winning three times, notably the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot by six lengths, and he’s the one to beat in the Dubai Sheema Classic (17:50).

He improved in defeat afterwards, too, catching the eye under a more patient ride in the Juddmonte International at York won by City of Troy, who finished his career at the top of Timeform’s three-year-old ratings. Calandagan didn’t quite run to that level when beaten in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on his final start, but he did well to get into contention after meeting traffic problems, and he remains a top-class prospect. He should have too much class for these rivals and is fancied to record a deserved first top-level success. The prolific Rebel’s Romance looks the likeliest to follow him home. The Dubai World Cup (18:30) looks a one sided race in terms of ratings, FOREVER YOUNG, who is at least 8lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings having lowered the colours of Romantic Warrior in the Saudi Cup last time.

He won the UAE Derby on this card 12 months ago and his three-year-old form stacks up very well, too, so it was very encouraging to see him post a top-class effort in Saudi Arabia in February. Forever Young travelled powerfully on that occasion, but also displayed a cracking attitude in the closing stages to edge ahead of a thriving, top-class rival. It is impossible to ignore his claims in this field as his odds suggests. Imperial Emperor is a clear next best after his wide-margin win in the Al Maktoum Classic.