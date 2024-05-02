Sporting Life
Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Goodwood, Newmarket and Punchestown on Friday

By Timeform
17:03 · THU May 02, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note for Friday's feature action.

The Ratings Choice

Devil’s Point - 13:30 Goodwood

Devil’s Point presumably needed the outing on his Deauville reappearance (over seven furlongs) and will be a tough nut to crack if back to anything like the form he showed when second in Group 1 company as a juvenile.

This testing ground will hold no fears for Devil’s Point, having won his maiden by 4¼ lengths on heavy at Ffos Las last August, and the step back up in trip here looks in his favour too as his best run came over a mile in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The Big Improver

Lark In The Mornin - 19:05 Punchestown

The form of Lark In The Mornin’s win in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle received a timely boost when stablemate Harsh landed a competitive handicap earlier this week, and Joseph O’Brien’s charge looks a horse who is open to plenty of improvement.

He put in a clear career-best when winning at Cheltenham last time, powering his way into contention out wide two out and the kicking on from the home turn, and his (limited) Flat form suggests that this quicker ground won’t be a problem.

As a four-year-old, he gets a handy 6lb weight-for-age allowance from the older horses and that could prove crucial.

The Timeform Flag

Time Lock - 16:10 Newmarket

Flags: Hot Trainer, Course Positive

Harry Charlton has his team in fine form so the horse to beat in the Jockey Club Stakes is Time Lock who put the miles in last season, winning a listed race at Craon in France as well as showing a fine turn of foot when landing the Princess Royal Stakes, her second win over C&D.

Time Lock was only seventh to Poptronic in the Group 1 Fillies' & Mares' Stakes at Ascot on her final start that year but commands plenty of respect now dropping in grade. She has a solid record fresh (albeit without winning) and looks a leading contender as long as the race isn’t run at a dawdle (usually held up).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

