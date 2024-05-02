Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Goodwood, Newmarket and Punchestown on Friday

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note for Friday's feature action.
Devil’s Point presumably needed the outing on his Deauville reappearance (over seven furlongs) and will be a tough nut to crack if back to anything like the form he showed when second in Group 1 company as a juvenile.
This testing ground will hold no fears for Devil’s Point, having won his maiden by 4¼ lengths on heavy at Ffos Las last August, and the step back up in trip here looks in his favour too as his best run came over a mile in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.
The form of Lark In The Mornin’s win in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle received a timely boost when stablemate Harsh landed a competitive handicap earlier this week, and Joseph O’Brien’s charge looks a horse who is open to plenty of improvement.
He put in a clear career-best when winning at Cheltenham last time, powering his way into contention out wide two out and the kicking on from the home turn, and his (limited) Flat form suggests that this quicker ground won’t be a problem.
As a four-year-old, he gets a handy 6lb weight-for-age allowance from the older horses and that could prove crucial.
Flags: Hot Trainer, Course Positive
Harry Charlton has his team in fine form so the horse to beat in the Jockey Club Stakes is Time Lock who put the miles in last season, winning a listed race at Craon in France as well as showing a fine turn of foot when landing the Princess Royal Stakes, her second win over C&D.
Time Lock was only seventh to Poptronic in the Group 1 Fillies' & Mares' Stakes at Ascot on her final start that year but commands plenty of respect now dropping in grade. She has a solid record fresh (albeit without winning) and looks a leading contender as long as the race isn’t run at a dawdle (usually held up).
