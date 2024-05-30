Sporting Life
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Epsom on Friday

By Timeform
15:08 · THU May 30, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Epsom on Friday.

The Ratings Choice

Ylang Ylang - 16:30 Epsom

A strong gallop on an easy surface ensured the emphasis was on stamina in the Fillies' Mile and it was a test that Ylang Ylang relished as she she stuck to her task well to prevail by half a length.

That strong-staying performance in the Fillies' Mile suggested that Ylang Ylang would be better suited by the Oaks than the 1000 Guineas but she ran well on her return at Newmarket when beaten less than a length in fifth, despite unsurprisingly shaping like she'd do even better over further.

The form of those efforts in the Fillies' Mile and the 1000 Guineas is the best on offer - Ylang Ylang is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's figures - and she should be suited by this longer trip.

The Big Improver

Balmacara - 17:10 Epsom

Balmacara showed plenty of ability despite looking badly in need of the experience when third on debut at Newmarket last season and he confirmed that promise when getting off the mark on his return at Doncaster.

Balmacara still hadn't looked like the finished article on his reappearance but he clearly learned plenty as he took a big step forward to defy a penalty in style back at Doncaster last month.

He went with enthusiasm at the head of affairs, quickened up over two furlongs out drew four and a half lengths clear, posting a useful performance. He is clearly going into the right direction and remains capable of better after only three starts.

The Timeform Flag

Bopedro - 14:35 Epsom

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Bopedro posted a number of creditable efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps last season, hitting the frame in the Cambridgeshire and the Balmoral, and he has shaped up well on a few occasions this term, leaving the impression that he's capable of taking advantage of a falling mark.

Bopedro caught the eye putting in some good late work when third in the Hambleton Handicap at York a couple of weeks ago, finishing well without being able to challenge the front pair.

He's been eased another 1 lb since that promising effort, which places him 1 lb below the mark he defied at Newmarket last August, and he is an interesting contender for the in-form David O'Meara side.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

