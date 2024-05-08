Sporting Life
Timeform flags and horses to follow

Timeform Horse Racing Tips at Chester on Thursday

By Timeform
16:14 · WED May 08, 2024

Timeform provide a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note at Chester on Thursday.

The Ratings Choice

POINT LONSDALE – 3.40 Chester

Point Lonsdale was a smart juvenile, winning four of his five starts, beaten only by Native Trail in the National Stakes, but he endured a truncated three-year-old campaign, his only run coming in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket where he only finished tenth.

However, he made a positive start as a four-year-old last season, well backed when making a winning return in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh and following up in the Huxley Stakes at this meeting.

Point Lonsdale went on to run creditably at Group 1 level for the remainder of the season, not beaten far at all in the Irish Champion Stakes and Champion Stakes and he sets a good standard on form based on those performances – he is at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He ran creditably in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March and looks interesting now moving up to a new trip, especially considering Aidan O’Brien has a very good record in this race.

The Big Improver

GOD’S WINDOW – 3.05 Chester

It looks a cracking renewal of the Dee Stakes and God’s Window is expected to improve past the standard-setter Jayarebe.

He made a highly-promising start to his career when winning a maiden over a mile at Doncaster last season, going about his job well and having the race won once he hit the front, and he was fast tracked to Group 1 company in the Futurity Trophy Stakes back at Doncaster just a month later.

God’s Window ran a fine race while still showing signs of inexperience, doing all of his best work at the finish without being given an overly hard time, leaving the impression he will take a big step forward once moving up to middle distances. He completed a simple task with any amount in hand on his return and that outing will have set him up perfectly for this test, especially over this trip which he is bred to relish.

Horse Racing Podcast: Classics & Classic Trials

The Timeform Flag

ARCH LEGEND – 16:45 Chester

Arch Legend started at big prices in three runs towards the end of last year, but he always appealed as the type to progress once moving into handicaps as a three-year-old, and he has made a mockery of his mark in two starts so far.

He was much shorter in the betting on his return and handicap debut at Windsor last month, and he showed much improved form, as expected relishing the step up in trip and staying on well in the closing stages to beat another well-treated sort with a bit in hand.

Arch Legend had no issue following up under a penalty at Wolverhampton last week, always travelling well and soon in command with around a furlong to go, his rider able to ease him close home. Connections have wisely turned him out under another penalty (officially 4lb well in) and with even more progress on the cards, he should prove hard to beat in his hat-trick bid.

