Timeform handicapper questions refusal to give A Dream To Share a mark

That decision was reciprocated by the BHA and has resulted in A Dream To Share being ineligible for the valuable Cesarewitch Handicap, for which he was second favourite.

Nash said: "I can't see why A Dream To Share has been refused a mark.

"He ran at what one would consider near enough his 'correct' trip last time and beat a fairly exposed sort who has since run in a handicap off 87. On that run alone I don't see why the handicapper couldn't give him a mark in the mid-90s, and it's not like he doesn't have the scope to go a bit higher if he sees fit following that comfortable victory.

"This is a horse that finished in the frame on his first two starts on the Flat and has run and won at a staying trip. How many far less-exposed horses will be allotted a mark on a weekly basis?"

The seven-year-old, winner of the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in the National Hunt sphere, has had three runs on the Flat in Ireland. He ran twice at the Curragh in March (over seven furlongs and a mile) and he opened his account on the level at Leopardstown on June 19. That was in a 1m7f amateur riders’ maiden where he recorded a comfortable one-and-a-half length success at odds of 1/2.

WATCH: A Dream To Share wins at Leopardstown on June 19