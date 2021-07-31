Horse racing tips: Timeform highlights on the final day of Goodwood

Timeform pick out the ratings banker, a big improver and a selection based on the Timeform Flags on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The ratings banker Wonderful Tonight – 15:05 Goodwood

Conditions weren’t soft enough for Wonderful Tonight to take her chance in last Saturday’s King George at Ascot, but there’s been plenty of rain on the south coast in the last week – and potentially a bit more to come - which means David Menuisier’s filly lines up in the Lillie Langtry Stakes instead. Having to miss Ascot may well have been a blessing in disguise as Wonderful Tonight would have had her work cut out against Adayar, but she looks a cut above the majority of the other fillies and mares she faces in this Group 2 contest, even with her 3 lb penalty. Wonderful Tonight’s only defeat in her last five starts came on unsuitably firm ground in last season’s Prix Vermeille, but she’s shown in other recent outings that she not only relishes a softer surface, but also that she’s going from strength to strength. Her first Group 1 win came in the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp over the same trip she tackles here, a mile and a three-quarters, before she followed up in the Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes at Ascot. She then carried on where she left off last season with an impressive victory in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. That form has worked out really well since, with runner-up Broome among those to boost it since by winning the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. The big improver Khanjar – 16:10 Goodwood

Most of the two-year-olds in this seven-furlong maiden are seeing a racecourse for the first time but a handful have experience and the William Haggas-trained Khanjar can be expected to make above-average improvement from his debut at Ascot earlier in the month. Sent off at 5/1, Khanjar was the best-backed of the newcomers in the novice contest but wasn’t as clued-up for his debut as many by his sire Kodiac tend to be, but he certainly shaped encouragingly. Steadied at the start, Khanjar ran green at halfway before making steady progress and then kept on in the final furlong after not getting the clearest of runs. He was beaten three lengths at the line in a never-dangerous fourth behind the winner Atrium, while he has a length to make up on the runner-up Flying Secret, his main rival on form whom he meets again here. From a Shadwell family which his stable knows well, Khanjar earned the Timeform ‘large P’ for his debut which means a good deal of improvement is expected. The Timeform Flag Music Society – 13:55 Goodwood (Top rated, Horse in focus)