Horse racing tips: Timeform highlights on day two of Goodwood

Timeform pick out the ratings banker, a big improver and a selection based on the Timeform Flags on day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The ratings banker Audarya – 15:35

While Aidan O’Brien fields the classic-winning fillies Joan of Arc and Empress Josephine in the Nassau Stakes, they have something to find on form with James Fanshawe’s mare Audarya who can join other five-year-olds such as Ouija Board, Midday and Deirdre on the race’s roll of honour. Audarya improved rapidly in the second half of last season, winning a handicap at Newcastle this time last year and then going straight on to Group 1 success in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville before crowning her season with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland. Audarya started at 10/1 for her reappearance in last month’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot but outran her odds in making favourite Love work for her three-quarter length victory without quite looking as if she’d get past. That looked an excellent platform to build on for the remainder of the season, and with none of her rivals here looking in quite the same league as Love, Audarya looks to have an excellent chance of going one better.

The big improver Adjuvant – 16:10

There are plenty of last-time-out winners in this nursery over seven furlongs but only a couple have a ‘p’ attached to their ratings indicating that they’re expected to make further improvement. The one who appeals most, therefore, is the unbeaten Adjuvant who has won both his starts for Michael Bell. Adjuvant came from an unpromising position to make a winning start in a maiden at Chester last month despite having plenty go against him and then followed up in more comfortable fashion in a novice at Salisbury last time. Sent off favourite, Adjuvant still showed a hint of greenness but was decisively on top in the end when running out the two-length winner from Sed Maarib. The runner-up went on to win at Beverley earlier this week. Adjuvant doesn’t look badly treated for his nursery debut and, with further improvement to come and Ryan Moore booked for the ride, he gets the vote to keep his unbeaten record.

The Timeform Flag Patient Dream – 13:50