Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
What Timeform said about the big-race action

Timeform: Gold Cup reaction to Galopin Des Champs' second Cheltenham victory

By David Cleary
17:58 · FRI March 15, 2024

Timeform's David Cleary reflects on the Gold Cup victory of Galopin Des Champs at Cheltenham on Friday.

The centenary Cheltenham Gold Cup proved to be a straightforward task for Galopin des Champs. He had 8 lb in hand on Timeform ratings, was sent off at a shade of odds on and never really looked in much danger of defeat, ridden handily and always having the leaders covered.

Rain yesterday and overnight made for very testing conditions, the time taken over seven minutes for just the third time this century – Native River and Bobs Worth, both thorough stayers, were the others to win in a similarly slow time. Only six of the eleven that set out finished, even the winner required to really knuckle down once he got to the front.

So far as the form goes, Galopin des Champs probably didn't have to run to his very best. He was kept up to his work to defeat Gerri Colombe by three and a half lengths, the margin nearly 20 lengths narrower than it had been between them at Christmas. That said, the runner-up surely ran the race of his life.

Corach Rambler, out the back for a long way, ran a cracker to finish third, setting himself up with a great chance to win back-to-back Grand Nationals. L'Homme Presse also ran with plenty of credit, weakening only after two out having raced up with the pace. This, though, was Galopin des Champs' race – he's an above-average Gold Cup winner and just the right age to become the first to win the race three times since Best Mate.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo