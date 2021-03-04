Timeform preview: BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup, Newbury March 6

The Top-Rated

Senior Citizen (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 165)

Senior Citizen was last in action over the Grand National fences when he finished seventh to Beau Bay in the Grand Sefton. However, he ran a lot better than his final placing would suggest as he seemed to find the gruelling conditions too much of a test. He jumped the big fences accurately and still held every chance over the last two after being handy throughout but then weakened on the long run-in. He coped well, though, with the demands of a big-field handicap for the first time which was a far cry from his earlier races over fences which included wins in a handicap at Fakenham last season and a novice at Newton Abbot in September. He should go well with conditions set to place much less of an emphasis on stamina.

The Improver

Umbrigado (164p)

Umbrigado began the season over hurdles, producing a career-best effort over the smaller obstacles when second to War Lord in a highly competitive handicap at Haydock on his reappearance, and he would have gone closer still had he jumped the last better. David Pipe has switched the former pointer to fences since then, and Umbrigado has progressed with each run, getting off the mark against one other finisher at Fontwell in January and then following up in a handicap at Wetherby last month when beating the consistent Destined To Shine by two and a half lengths which looks much more solid form. That was over just short of two miles, albeit in very testing conditions, and the return to further here should help bring about further improvement.

The Timeform Flag

Killer Clown (Horse in Focus)

Winning pointer Killer Clown had a light campaign last season, starting off in a bumper before progressing with each run in novice hurdles. Switched to fences this term following a breathing operation over the summer, he has similarly improved from race to race. Three miles was a bit too far for him at Exeter and he duly proved more at home over two and a half when third to Alnadam in a novices’ handicap at Sandown in December. He stepped up on that again when winning a similar event at Kempton later in the month with an impressive seven and a half length beating of subsequent winner Falco Blitz. There was a lot to like about the way Killer Clown went about things, travelling strongly and jumping soundly, and he’s likely to continue on the upgrade.

The Verdict

UMBRIGADO is going very much the right way over fences and he gets the vote to follow up last month’s Wetherby success with this return to a longer trip in his favour. Senior Citizen, on the other hand, didn't get home over 21f on very testing going in the Grand Sefton last time and can make his presence felt on better ground over this slightly shorter trip. Paul Nicholls has an excellent record in the race, so Grand Sancy is respected in his bid to provide his trainer with what would be a sixth win since 2012.