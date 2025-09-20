Timeform 'giant' Geoff Greetham dies aged 79

Greetham was director of Timeform during his 52-year career with the company, though was best known for his remarkable contribution to the prestigious 'Racehorses' and 'Chasers & Hurdlers' annuals, working on 97 editions.

Paying tribute, Timeform's jumps editor Dan Barber said: "It will be 20 years next month that I walked into Timeform House to interview for a vacant role in the Editorial department. A few things stick in my mind from that day. Pestering recent recruit David Johnson whilst he was trying to concentrate on his work was one; being tasked with dealing with the content for Timeform’s Ceefax page another. But the overriding one was of the striking figure - with a laugh that could be heard from Savile Park to North Bridge - at the other end of his desk posing questions in the infamous Timeform quiz that was the thrust of the interview process in those days.

"That figure, the very definition of a gentle giant, was Geoff Greetham, who remained a presence and influence at Timeform even after his retirement in 2020 after 52 years of service, sending physical descriptions my way from a trip to Catterick as recently as last Christmas - an email that began: “Hope you’re well and thriving on the Christmas overload!” - and came only a matter of months after the Racing Post had published an impassioned letter regarding the modern-day Grand National which he’d signed off in typically no-nonsense style with: “It is a travesty of the test it once was”.

"Giant didn’t just apply to Geoff’s own physical description, either, something recognised by his peers courtesy of a lifetime achievement award at the HWPA awards in 2016. Anyone drafting an essay for the Chasers And Hurdlers annuals to which Geoff dedicated so much of his life at Timeform was on the receiving end of the ‘red pen treatment’ at some point, reflecting his extraordinarily high standards of writing and editing that shone through in the tome right up to its final edition. Geoff’s introductions to Chasers And Hurdlers represented pretty much the peak of racing copy and showcased his integrity, passion and rare flair for the written word.

"Lengthy service has long been a theme among Timeform staff - but none will rival Geoff’s. I - and many, many others - will miss Geoff immensely. And we owe him almost as much for giving us a chance to make a career out of the sport we love. Thanks so much, Greets."