Timeform: French Derby preview and verdict.

Timeform highlight three horses in the French Derby at Chantilly on Sunday where Aidan O'Brien saddles the favourite St Mark's Basilica.

The top rated St Mark's Basilica (Timeform weight-adjusted rating: 131p) St Mark’s Basilica was always held in high regard last season and did nothing but improve after opening his account at the third attempt. He finished third to Thunder Moon in the National Stakes at the Curragh on his next start before proving himself a very smart juvenile when reversing that form in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. He was favourite for the 2000 Guineas for much of the winter, but he intentionally missed that engagement in favour of reappearing in the French 2000 Guineas – being a French-bred colt perhaps a factor in that decision. St Mark’s Basilica made no mistake, either, giving Aidan O’Brien a fifth win in the race in smooth fashion. St Mark’s Basilica didn’t pick up immediately when asked for his effort, having to be pushed along entering the straight, but he showed a good change of gear when hitting full stride and ultimately won with plenty in hand. That run strongly suggests he will improve again for this step up to a mile and a quarter, and this race has seemingly been the plan since he crossed the line in front at Longchamp. He sets the standard on form and likely has more to offer. Big player.

David O'Meara stable tour: 2021 Flat season

The improver El Drama (123p) El Drama was all the rage in the betting and looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Doncaster last season, and he duly proved himself one when winning the Dee Stakes at Chester last month. He left the impression he was still learning the ropes in two starts on the all-weather earlier this year, but made no mistake back on turf and up in trip, looking a horse who has the ability to mix it at a higher level. A lengthy, angular colt who has a smart pedigree, there should be even more to come from him, and this race was mooted by connections following his victory at Chester. El Drama’s draw in stall 13 hopefully won’t pose too many problems and he has an experienced jockey at the top of his game taking the ride, so it would be no surprise were he to out-run his double-figure odds.

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

The Timeform Flag Derab (Horse in focus, Hot trainer) A half-brother to the same connections’ remarkable mare Enable, all eyes have been on Derab since making a highly-encouraging debut at Ascot in September last year. He finished runner-up to a subsequent Group 3 winner – who also finished runner-up in the Craven Stakes this season – and conceded first run to some extent to that rival. Derab found only a smart, well-bred filly too good on his return at Newbury and confirmed the promise of those two runs in no uncertain terms when bolting up by six and a half lengths at Newmarket last time, getting off the mark in the style of one who will be able to handle his own at a much higher level. The manner in which he drew clear of the runner-up – whose debut form is strong – suggests that Derab is a pattern-class performer in the making and, though this represents a big step up in class, his pedigree and profile mean he commands plenty of respect. The step up to a mile and a quarter could also unlock another jolt of improvement. The verdict This looks a very good renewal of the French Derby with plenty of depth to it, but St Mark’s Basilica sets a good standard on form following his success in the French 2000 Guineas on his return, and promises to be well suited by this step up in trip. He has fared well with the draw and appears to have plenty in his favour. Derab, El Drama and Megallan are three British-trained horses who also have compelling claims.