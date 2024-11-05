The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Hardy Bloke has been in good order on testing ground of late and produced his best effort for this stable when a decisive winner of a mile-and-three-quarter handicap here a couple of weeks ago. Hardy Bloke, sharpened by the application of a visor for the first time, was well suited by a proper test at the trip and stayed on well to pull a couple of lengths clear, impressing with his strength inside the final furlong. He had been runner-up over two and a quarter miles on his penultimate start and has won over three miles over hurdles, so he'll be suited by stepping back up in trip to two miles here. A 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent another bold bid.
