Timeform Flagged Up selection for Wednesday's racing

By Timeform
17:30 · TUE November 05, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Hardy Bloke - 14:13 Nottingham

Flag: Horse In Focus

Hardy Bloke has been in good order on testing ground of late and produced his best effort for this stable when a decisive winner of a mile-and-three-quarter handicap here a couple of weeks ago. Hardy Bloke, sharpened by the application of a visor for the first time, was well suited by a proper test at the trip and stayed on well to pull a couple of lengths clear, impressing with his strength inside the final furlong. He had been runner-up over two and a quarter miles on his penultimate start and has won over three miles over hurdles, so he'll be suited by stepping back up in trip to two miles here. A 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent another bold bid.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

