Kempton’s six-furlong conditions race looks a really competitive event with eight smart or useful sprinters in opposition. James Fanshawe’s runner William Twee has to give weight all round but still looks the best of them on these terms – he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb – and boasts a particularly good all-weather record.

That includes Kempton, where he finished a good second in this same race two years ago and where he has been first past the post in a couple of handicaps, though disqualified on the first occasion. Elsewhere, Willem Twee won a listed race at Lingfield late last year and has looked better than ever of late, finishing third behind the very smart pair Montassib and Kinross in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle before narrowly winning a valuable handicap in the Racing League series at Wolverhampton in August.

With his stable in good form and Oisin Murphy, who rode him for his two wins last year, back on board he’s the one to beat.