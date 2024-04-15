Geturguccion – 17:00 Cheltenham

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Geturguccion shaped with plenty of promise when only narrowly denied in a Newbury bumper last month, impressing with how she travelled into contention, and she can build on that effort to go one better.

A half-sister to dual bumper winner/useful hurdler Saylavee (2m/19f winner, by Shantou) and fair chaser Cool Country (17f-19f winner, by Dylan Thomas), Geturguccion was placed on both starts in Irish points and this stiffer finish should suit.