Saint Roi has been largely disappointing this season but he did shape well when fourth in a Fairyhouse handicap on his penultimate start and that effort suggests he retains all his ability. He went chasing relatively late in his career after three seasons hurdling for Willie Mullins, but he took well to the new discipline last term, notably winning a Grade 1 novice at Leopardstown over Christmas. Saint Roi also posted very smart placed efforts in the Arkle at this meeting and the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in the spring and he looks well treated based on those efforts. Mark Walsh, who was aboard him all of last season, is back in the saddle here and Saint Roi could prove too good for these rivals from this mark.

