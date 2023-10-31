The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional, Top Rated
Topanga cost 230,000 guineas as a yearling and displayed plenty of ability when finishing runner-up on debut over this course and distance 16 days ago, beaten only a neck by another newcomer who was well backed and pulling clear of the remainder. She made good headway in the straight to be upsides the eventual winner inside the final furlong, and was only edged out close home. Topanga's performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, with improvement almost guaranteed, she is fancied to go one place better now.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.