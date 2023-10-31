Topanga cost 230,000 guineas as a yearling and displayed plenty of ability when finishing runner-up on debut over this course and distance 16 days ago, beaten only a neck by another newcomer who was well backed and pulling clear of the remainder. She made good headway in the straight to be upsides the eventual winner inside the final furlong, and was only edged out close home. Topanga's performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, with improvement almost guaranteed, she is fancied to go one place better now.

