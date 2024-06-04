The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated
Hat Toss hasn’t been with James Owen long and he ran his best race for the yard when runner-up over seven furlongs at Newmarket last month, though he found himself poorly placed, and did well to pass so many from a position furthest away from the rail. He is threatening to come good and he remains a horse to be positive about racing from the same mark for a stable that continue in great form.
