Hat Toss hasn’t been with James Owen long and he ran his best race for the yard when runner-up over seven furlongs at Newmarket last month, though he found himself poorly placed, and did well to pass so many from a position furthest away from the rail. He is threatening to come good and he remains a horse to be positive about racing from the same mark for a stable that continue in great form.

