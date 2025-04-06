Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

BAREFOOT WARRIOR - 15:27 Redcar Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

BAREFOOT WARRIOR shaped well in a hot race for the track at Thirsk on debut last season, displaying clear signs of greenness, and he showed the benefit of that initial experience when opening his account at the same track next time. Barefoot Warrior was easy to back in another novice event under a penalty at Newcastle when last seen in September, but he confirmed himself a horse improving in leaps and bounds to follow up in similar fashion, again proving never stronger than at the finish. That form has worked out very well, with several next-time-out winners coming out of the race, and Barefoot Warrior looks a horse to follow in handicaps this season.