IROKO - 16:00 Aintree Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Iroko has not won this season but he has shaped with promise on his three completed starts, notably at Kelso last time when running up to his best behind the talented Grey Dawning. It was encouraging how well Iroko stuck to his task at Kelso with the Grand National in mind, and Timeform's reporter awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time. Iroko looks potentially well treated on that effort, while he also has an eye-catching piece of form from last season. Iroko endured an interrupted campaign after meeting with a setback following an impressive win on his first start over fences at Warwick, but he made it back in time to compete at Cheltenham and Aintree. He understandably looked rusty at Cheltenham, where he was only fifth in the Turners, but gave a much better account of himself in the Mildmay Novices' Chase when splitting Inothewayurthinkin and Heart Wood. That seemed like a good effort at the time but looks even better now following the latest Cheltenham Festival where Inothewayurthinkin won the Gold Cup and Heart Wood was runner-up in the Ryanair. Iroko remains with relatively few miles on the clock after only seven starts over fences and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's considered likely to improve. It would be no surprise to see him take that step forward in the Grand National, which has been his major target all season.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .