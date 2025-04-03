Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
What is Sporting Life Plus?
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!
ROMEO COOLIO - 14:55 Aintree
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Romeo Coolio gives the impression that he will be suited by a step up in trip, but the pick of his form at two miles this season sets a high standard for his rivals to aim at in the Top Novices' Hurdle.
Last season's Champion Bumper runner-up Romeo Coolio suffered an odds-on defeat in the Royal Bond but he showed improved form when running out a nine-length winner of the Grade 1 Future Champions at Leopardstown over Christmas and he again displayed smart form when third in the Supreme at the Cheltenham Festival.
Romeo Coolio lacked the turn of foot of Kopek des Bordes and William Munny after impressing with how he travelled, but that was a good effort against stronger opposition than he'll face at Aintree, and a similar level of form would probably be good enough to win this. He's 8 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.