GREY DAWNING - 14:55 Aintree Flag: Horse In Focus

GREY DAWNING was one of the best novice chasers around in Britain last year, and he looked as good as ever when runner-up to Royale Pagaille on his return in the Betfair Chase at Haydock, travelling like the best horse at the weights but unlucky to bump into a course specialist who had his optimum conditions. The King George didn’t go right for him on his next start, but he looked right back to his very best when resuming winning ways in a Listed event at Kelso last month. He went with plenty of zest on the front end, fast and accurate at his fences and maintaining a strong gallop throughout. Grey Dawning deliberately missed Cheltenham this year, meaning he arrives a fresh horse, and this track, ground and trip are all perfect for him.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.