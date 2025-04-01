Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

FIFTY SENT – 18:00 Southwell Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top Rated

FIFTY SENT has only one career win to his name but has repeatedly been knocking on the door in search of another of late for Sam England, having been trained by Michael Dods prior to this year. Fitted with blinkers in recent starts, Fifty Sent has made the frame in low-grade contests in his last five outings and has gone very close in the last three of them. On his latest start at Southwell just five days ago, Fifty Sent was dropped back to seven furlongs for the first time and kept on to be beaten just a neck and a nose into third behind Thanks Dad after a slow start. Kept to the same trip, Fifty Sent now has a change of headgear with the visor going on, but he also has the assistance in the saddle of Billy Loughnane, who has ridden more winners than anyone on the all-weather this year, and that earns him the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag as well as potentially changing his fortunes.