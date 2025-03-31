Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

HELP ME RHONDA - 15:02 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

HELP ME RHONDA opened her account in a handicap over this trip at Kempton in October on just her third start for Fanshawe and she has shaped better than the bare result on her last two starts over the same course and distance. She was unlucky not to finish closer on her return from three months off in January, clipping heels and stumbling badly when moving into contention, and given too much to do while also meeting trouble in running again on her latest start in February. She remains just 1lb higher than her last winning mark, though, and granted a clear passage, she seems sure to be competitive in this field for an in-form trainer.

