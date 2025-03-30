Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

FRENCH SAND - 17:30 Wolverhampton Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

FRENCH SAND's sales price increased every time she went through the ring, costing €5,000 as a foal, but bringing £150,000 at the breeze-ups last year. She showed plenty to work on when making her debut over this course and distance, too, taking a keen hold and leaving the impression she will improve for the experience. That was quite an interesting race, so given she started second favourite that day suggests she's been showing plenty at home, and with improvement forthcoming, she should be bang in the mix.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .