Magico - 16:15 Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Magico couldn't reward strong support on his return at Chelmsford earlier this month, but, not for the first time, he shaped promisingly and left the impression that he's a well-handicapped horse. Magico, who was running for the first time since being gelded, was unable to reel in a useful rival who quickened up well turning for home and got first run. However, Magico stayed on strongly in the straight and did well to get to within a neck of the winner while pulling three and a half lengths clear of the third. He deserves plenty of credit for coming clear of the remainder and still looks fairly treated despite edging up 3 lb in the weights. Cheekpieces are fitted for the first time in a bid to bring about the bigger effort that he looks capable of producing.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .