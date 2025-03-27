Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

What is Sporting Life Plus? Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers. To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles. In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet. Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!

POPULAR DREAM - 16:40 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

POPULAR DREAM goes well at Southwell, both of his wins coming over this course and distance, and he has shaped well in defeat when finishing placed on his last two starts. He would have been right in the mix with a better passage two starts back, making good headway when denied a run a furlong out, and running on late once in the clear, and once again he wasn’t seen to best effect last week, meeting more trouble in running. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, marking him out as a horse to remain positive about and, almost certainly still in top form, he seems sure to launch another bid from the same mark back in 0-65 company.