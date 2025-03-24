Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Zucayan - 15:35 Taunton Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Fergal O'Brien has his horses in excellent order at present and has had 11 winners from 24 runners at a strike rate of nearly 46% in the last ten days. His good form is in the favour of Zucayan who caught the eye when third at Ludlow last month. Zucayan left the impression that he was the best horse at the weights in that contest but he couldn't quite get on terms with the front pair having been left with a lot to do. He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time, and that's especially the case now that he's been found a race the Timeform Pace Comment suggests is likely to be run at a strong gallop.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .