Handle With Care - 13:47 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Handle With Care offered encouragement in her three starts as a juvenile, going closest when beaten only three-quarters of a length in second at Wolverhampton on her final start last season, but she showed better form on Timeform's figures when not beaten far in fourth on her handicap debut on her return at Kempton earlier this month. Handle With Care took a little while to get organised but finished her race off well and was nearest at the finish. That effort earned Handle With Care Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, and she looks fairly treated off the same mark here. The good form of trainer Marco Botti, who has had two winners and another four finished placed from his last ten runners, is also in her favour.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .