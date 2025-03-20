Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

Rockola Vogue - 15:50 Musselburgh Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Rockola Vogue is not a fluent jumper but she has still managed to progress over hurdles, improving her Timeform rating with each start, and she shaped well when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wetherby last month. Rockola Vogue was beaten a length and three-quarters but she did well to get so close given she still had in the region of 20 lengths to find on the winner after four out. The way she stayed on, pulling 12 lengths clear of the third, caught the eye of Timeform's reporter and identified her as one who has started out in handicaps from a lenient mark. She still looks well treated even after a 5 lb rise in the weights and the good form of trainers David Killahena and Graeme McPherson is in her favour.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .