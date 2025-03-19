Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

REGINALD CHARLES - 17:00 Newcastle Flags: Sectional, Top Rated

Reginald Charles landed a gamble on his first start for Geoff Oldroyd after 13 months off in a seven-furlong handicap at Southwell in January, landing a gamble in the process, and doing well to win in the manner he did. He met some trouble entering the straight, but when he was pulled out for a run, he displayed a nice turn of foot, hanging to his left a little, but always doing enough when taking up the lead entering the final furlong. Reginald Charles' performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account, so a subsequent 3lb rise in the weights more than likely underestimates him, while he also looks particularly well treated on the pick of his efforts; he was rated as high as 74 at his peak.