DOCTOR BLUE - 14:25 Uttoxeter
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer
Fellow winner Tormund Giantsbane is respected, but the deeper form looks to be held by Taunton winner Doctor Blue who was well-backed on debut and showed that his ability matches his striking looks when fifth in a listed event at Ascot last time out.
Sent off at 10/1, there was plenty of promise in that 17 lengths fifth of 14 to Windbeneathmywings, who was considered one of the leading home hopes for last week's Champion Bumper until ruled out by a setback.
A ‘Horse In Focus’ on the back of that run, where he travelled strongly for a long way, and representing a yard with the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, Doctor Blue ticks a lot of boxes in a fascinating contest.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.