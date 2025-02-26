Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

BADBURY RINGS - 15:35 Taunton Flags: Horses For Course, Horse In Focus

The Neil Mulholland-trained BADBURY RINGS is an improving horse who got the job done in good style at Wincanton last time and will remain of interest. He has shown improved form since entering handicap, finishing placed twice over this course and distance, and he bumped into a well-treated mare two starts back. Badbury Rings built on that promise as expected when going one place better at Wincanton last time, dropped out and travelling well, jumping into the lead at the second-last and in command coming down to the final flight. He was just pushed out on the run-in, his jockey not at all going for everything and he had more in hand than the half-length winning margin suggests. A subsequent 9lb rise should be workable and he remains open to further improvement.

