ASA - 17:00 Catterick
Flag: Top Rated
ASA has thrived over both fences and hurdles since being refitted with cheekpieces in December, winning a couple of handicap chases at Market Rasen and this course, before proving better than ever switched to timber at Southwell last week.
Her main market rival was pulled up on that occasion, but Asa was still seriously impressive, travelling strongly and looming up three from home, drawing clear quickly after and bounding 27 lengths clear.
Connections have wisely found her an opportunity to run under a 7lb penalty and she will be very hard to beat if in the same form – she is at least 6lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
