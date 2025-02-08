Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
What is Sporting Life Plus?
Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.
To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.
If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.
In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.
Click here to access Sporting Life Plus for FREE!
Pride of Paris - 16:30 Chepstow
Flags: Top-Rated, Trainer Uplift
PRIDE OF PARIS failed to complete on his final couple of starts for Victor Dartnall last season but he has moved to Harry Derham (which has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag) and looks interesting on his return from a break.
Derham has developed a reputation for excelling with recruits to the yard and his record with jumps horses starting out for the stable in handicaps reads 16 winners from 33 runners at a strike rate of 48.5%.
Derham has been among the winners of late after a quiet period for the yard and Pride of Paris is potentially well treated off a mark only 3 lb higher than the one he defied on his handicap debut at Fontwell in January.
What are the Flags?
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.