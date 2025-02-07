Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

HERAKLES WESTWOOD - 16:10 Newbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

HERAKLES WESTWOOD has made an excellent start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account in style over this course and distance in December. He jumped and travelled well on that occasion, while also proving himself a thorough stayer, produced to lead at the third-last and always doing enough to hold off the runner-up, who pulled 25 lengths clear of the third. Herakles Westwood took another big step forward when following up in a valuable event at Windsor last time, making light of a 7lb rise in the weights and once again impressing with some fast and fluent leaps. The handicapper has taken a lenient view of that performance and he's strongly fancied to complete a hat-trick from just 5lb higher.

