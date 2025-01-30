The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

BUZZ BOX – 14:28 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

BUZZ BOX made the perfect start for Bryan Smart when dead-heating with an above-average newcomer over six furlongs at this course 12 months ago and he has largely held his form well since, particularly at this track. He was unlucky to bump into a well-treated rival over this course and distance two starts back, and the winner that day has franked the form several times since, including two wins, while Buzz Box also caught the eye back at this venue last time. He attracted support on that occasion, given a patient ride but not at all getting a clear run through, making good headway when meeting trouble over a furlong out and unable to recover from there. Buzz Box is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark under Billy Loughnane, who is having his first ride for the yard.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.