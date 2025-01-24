Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.
Northern Cracksman - 18:05 Newcastle
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
NORTHERN CRACKSMAN had shaped much better than the bare result suggested when only ninth on his penultimate start at Southwell as he looked full of running but had no room from two furlongs out.
He would have finished much closer there granted a clear run and it was a similar story at Wolverhampton last time when he again endured a luckless passage. Northern Cracksman did eventually get in the clear at Wolverhampton when his chance had gone, but it was encouraging how well he kept on to finish fourth.
His last two efforts can be upgraded markedly and he looks up to defying this lowly mark granted some luck in running - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
