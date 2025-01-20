Login below with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get the latest Flagged Up selection for free.

BRAZILIAN ROSE - 19:15 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

BRAZILIAN ROSE has made an excellent start for Rebecca Menzies, completing a hat-trick over six furlongs at this course last week, and she is capable of completing a four-timer judged by the manner of that success. She had no problem defying a penalty on that occasion, confirming herself a most progressive filly, given a patient ride and making smooth headway to get into contention approaching the final furlong. All of her wins for this yard have come over six furlongs at this venue, so she clearly acts well here, and she should have no problem moving back up to seven furlongs (won over this trip on debut). Brazilian Rose’s performance can also be marked up when you take sectionals into account and, just 1lb higher in the weights now turned out quickly, she will be very hard to stop provided this doesn’t come too soon.

