HASTHING - 16:08 Windsor Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

HASTHING was a two-time winner over hurdles last season and he's taken very well to fences, leaving the impression he'd improve for the experience on his debut in this sphere, and he duly did when opening his account over two and a half miles at this course last month. He was strong in the market, and handsomely took care of some more established handicappers, travelling smoothly throughout, and not deterred by a mistake at the last. Hasthing readily moved clear on the run-in without being asked for everything, and a subsequent 7lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prevent him following up.

What are the Flags? Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.